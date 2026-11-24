Around 175 migrants are unaccounted ​for after contact was ​lost with a Europe-bound ‌boat that left ​the Senegalese capital Dakar about two weeks ago, local officials and a human rights group ‌said, as growing numbers attempt the perilous crossing to Europe. The boat departed from Yoff, a district of Dakar, around November 9-10, the mayor and ‌the secretary general of the local fishing wharf said.

Some 175 people were ‌travelling aboard the wooden vessel, a type known locally as a pirogue, Yoff mayor Seydina Issa Laye said. Action for Human Rights and Friendship, a non-governmental organisation, said 172 ⁠people ​were believed missing ⁠and called for search-and-rescue efforts to be intensified.

Senegal's navy said it had rescued 974 ⁠migrants travelling on five pirogues on Monday. Navy statements show more than 5,200 migrants ​have been rescued, intercepted or prevented from departing Senegal since the ⁠beginning of November. Migrant crossings from West Africa to Europe have surged this month, according ⁠to ​the UN refugee agency, with more than 8,000 people arriving in the Canary Islands during the first 12 days of November.

The journey ⁠is perilous and often deadly. Thousands have died attempting the crossing in ⁠recent years, ⁠including 635 in the first five months of this year, according to migrant rights group Walking Borders.