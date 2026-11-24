Montenegro's proposed wage and tax reforms, set to start ​in 2027, risk ballooning its budget deficit, fuelling ​inflation and eroding competitiveness, just ‌as the Adriatic ​republic nears European Union membership, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. The plan, dubbed the Euro Model, proposed by Prime Minister Milojko Spajic in ‌September and slated to take effect on January 1, would raise net minimum wages to between €1,000 and €1,400 euros ($1,096-$1,535) depending on education level, while cutting employee labour taxes and increasing pension adjustments.

Following its regular review of Montenegro's finances, the IMF ‌said this would lift the country's growth only briefly to 4.5% in 2027, thanks to stronger ‌consumption, up from 3.5% this year. It would then drop to 3%. The lender warned that higher imports, lower investment and weakening exports would offset consumption, hurting tourism and pushing the current account deficit above 20% of GDP.

"Higher labour costs could increase informality, ⁠weaken employment, reduce ​profitability particularly among smaller ⁠and labour-intensive firms, and absent increases in productivity, make Montenegrin firms less competitive internationally," the IMF report said. The warning comes as the ⁠nation of 623,000 people has provisionally closed 25 of 33 EU negotiating chapters and begun drafting its accession treaty with ​the bloc. Joining the bloc by 2028 could boost per capita GDP by roughly one-third over ⁠a decade if backed by sound policies, the IMF said.

Without offsetting measures, the Euro Model would drive average inflation to 9% next ⁠year ​from 4.5% this year, widen the deficit to around 9% of GDP from 3.9%, and push public debt to 72% of GDP by 2029, shifting pension costs onto state revenues, the IMF said. To bring ⁠debt below the 60% of GDP statutory ceiling, the IMF urged Montenegro's authorities to target a primary surplus of ⁠1% of GDP ⁠through annual fiscal adjustments of 0.8 percentage points of GDP from 2027 to 2029. In September 2026, Montenegro's gross public debt stood at €5.04 billion or 58.7% of ‌GDP.

Montenegro unilaterally ‌adopted the euro as its currency in 2002.