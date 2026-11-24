Ukraine ​will need €115 billion ($125 ‌billion) in ​external financial support in 2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy told his ‌top regional officials that the government had already secured about €90 billion in commitments from the European Union for the next year ‌and was holding talks on where to find the remaining €25 ‌billion. With the war against Russia in its fifth year, Ukraine faces soaring war costs and depends on the military and financial support from Western ⁠allies ​to be ⁠able to stay in the fight.

The EU is now Ukraine's main ⁠financial supporter and last week it announced a plan to borrow ​another €45 billion to support Ukraine's economy and war effort. Another €45 billion ⁠was part of €90 billion in financing approved in December last year and ⁠planned ​for this year and next.

"The European Commission has already presented a way to secure this funding, and we are ⁠now working to ensure that the European Union supports it," Zelenskiy ⁠said. "We need ⁠to find another €25 billion. I am confident that we will accomplish this task."

($1 = 0.9167 euros)