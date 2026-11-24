Ukraine needs $125 billion in external support in 2027, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine will need €115 billion ($125 billion) in external financial support in 2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
Zelenskiy told his top regional officials that the government had already secured about €90 billion in commitments from the European Union for the next year and was holding talks on where to find the remaining €25 billion. With the war against Russia in its fifth year, Ukraine faces soaring war costs and depends on the military and financial support from Western allies to be able to stay in the fight.
The EU is now Ukraine's main financial supporter and last week it announced a plan to borrow another €45 billion to support Ukraine's economy and war effort. Another €45 billion was part of €90 billion in financing approved in December last year and planned for this year and next.
"The European Commission has already presented a way to secure this funding, and we are now working to ensure that the European Union supports it," Zelenskiy said. "We need to find another €25 billion. I am confident that we will accomplish this task."
($1 = 0.9167 euros)