PM Modi and German Chancellor hold "productive conversation", review growing momentum in strategic partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership during a telephone call on Tuesday. Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, both leaders discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence, and advanced technologies, while highlighting the potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a telephone call from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which the two leaders reviewed the "growing momentum" in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for collaboration across multiple domains. Sharing details on X after the call, PM Modi wrote, "Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies."
As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both sides noted with satisfaction the steady progress in bilateral ties and reiterated their resolve to deepen collaboration in priority areas such as defence and advanced technologies, coinciding with the milestone of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany this year. "They noted that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would unlock several new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment," the PMO statement read.
The PMO further stated that the two leaders shared perspectives on regional and international issues of common concern, underscoring the need for sustained coordination across multilateral platforms to tackle pressing global challenges. "India and Germany will also continue to work closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability and a rules-based international order," PM Modi said.
Earlier in September, PM Modi had held a telephonic conversation with Chancellor Merz, wherein both sides reiterated their resolve to bolster the bilateral Strategic Partnership across core sectors. Commemorating 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, the Prime Minister had then termed Germany a vital pillar of India's outreach to Europe and a crucial partner in fostering global peace, stability, and prosperity. (ANI)
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