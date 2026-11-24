​China's foreign ​minister told Britain's ‌foreign secretary ​on Tuesday that he hoped ‌the UK would uphold the principles of free trade and provide stable policy ‌expectations and a favourable business ‌environment for Chinese companies, a statement released by the Chinese ministry said. Wang Yi, ⁠the ​Chinese ⁠minister, said the two sides should plan ⁠for the next phase of high-level ​exchanges as he spoke with British ⁠Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in a ⁠phone ​call, the statement said.

China hopes that Britain will "adhere to ⁠the one-China principle and safeguard the political ⁠foundation ⁠of bilateral relations", Wang said.