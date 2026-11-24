China urges Britain to support free trade, provide favourable business environment
China's foreign minister told Britain's foreign secretary on Tuesday that he hoped the UK would uphold the principles of free trade and provide stable policy expectations and a favourable business environment for Chinese companies, a statement released by the Chinese ministry said. Wang Yi, the Chinese minister, said the two sides should plan for the next phase of high-level exchanges as he spoke with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in a phone call, the statement said.
China hopes that Britain will "adhere to the one-China principle and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations", Wang said.