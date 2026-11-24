Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened lower on ​Tuesday as AI-linked shares ‌retreated from an Nvidia-fueled rally, with investors awaiting this week's ‌inflation data for a final ‌clue on monetary policy before the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average fell 100.7 points, or ⁠0.20%, at the open to ​49494.6. The S&P 500 ⁠fell 64.8 points, or 0.90%, at ⁠the ​open to 7172.33, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped ⁠343.7 points, or 1.43%, to ⁠23745.862 at ⁠the opening bell.