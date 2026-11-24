US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Nvidia-fueled AI rally fades
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as AI-linked shares retreated from an Nvidia-fueled rally, with investors awaiting this week's inflation data for a final clue on monetary policy before the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.7 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 49494.6. The S&P 500 fell 64.8 points, or 0.90%, at the open to 7172.33, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.7 points, or 1.43%, to 23745.862 at the opening bell.