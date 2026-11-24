​Venezuela's government ​published its long-awaited ‌macroeconomic framework ​on Tuesday, laying out a comprehensive ‌picture of the economy and its debt for the first time in ‌years, a step that could ‌underpin one of the world's largest-ever debt restructurings. The government expects the economy ⁠to ​more ⁠than double in the next five years, ⁠to $200.9 billion, but outlined debts ​at a whopping $237.5 billion.

Venezuela, which had ⁠been largely shut off from the ⁠western financial ​community since 2017 sanctions, has re-engaged after the shock ⁠January seizure of former President Nicolas ⁠Maduro ⁠by US forces.