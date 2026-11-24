Venezuela unveils long-awaited economic framework, puts debt at $237.5 billion
Venezuela's government published its long-awaited macroeconomic framework on Tuesday, laying out a comprehensive picture of the economy and its debt for the first time in years, a step that could underpin one of the world's largest-ever debt restructurings. The government expects the economy to more than double in the next five years, to $200.9 billion, but outlined debts at a whopping $237.5 billion.
Venezuela, which had been largely shut off from the western financial community since 2017 sanctions, has re-engaged after the shock January seizure of former President Nicolas Maduro by US forces.