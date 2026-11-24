Reaction to Senegal being reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup ​of Nations winners by a Court ​of Arbitration for Sport ruling on ‌Tuesday. SENEGALESE ​FOOTBALL FEDERATION (FSF) PRESIDENT ABDOULAYE FALL

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delivered justice for sport. I wish to strongly reaffirm the bonds ‌of brotherhood that unite us with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the Moroccan people. Senegalese football now looks firmly towards the future with confidence and enthusiasm, in an Africa united around the ‌values of sport." SENEGALESE FOOTBALL FEDERATION ON INSTAGRAM.

“Again and always African champions.” FORMER SENEGAL CAPTAIN KALIDOU KOULIBALY

"Welcome back ‌home." ROYAL MOROCCAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION STATEMENT

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) expresses its objection to the fact that its request was not taken into consideration. The request concerned the legal consequences arising from actions that had compromised the proceedings and ⁠called ​into question the integrity ⁠and credibility of the decision, particularly after it was confirmed that contact had taken place between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas ⁠and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the ruling was issued. "Consequently, the Royal ​Moroccan Football Federation has decided to initiate all necessary legal proceedings to challenge the CAS ⁠decision."

CAS SECRETARY GENERAL MATTHIEU REEB "The referee did not commit any error of law... there could only be one winner in ⁠this ​final, just as there could only be one winner in this legal process. The law has spoken. I think we simply have to accept the decision of the Court of ⁠Arbitration for Sport."

FSF LAWYER SIDY DIAGNE "We could not allow the honour of Senegal, the Senegalese nation ⁠and its entire people ⁠to be trampled on like that under the pretext of legal proceedings that called into question the very essence of the sport, which is ‌football. For us, ‌this is a tremendous victory."

(Compiled by Nick Said, ​editing by Ed Osmond)