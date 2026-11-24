Four oil tankers have exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and the Navy of its Armed Forces, amid heightened tensions over maritime movement through the strategic waterway. According to statements issued by the IRGC Navy's Public Relations and carried by the Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), an oil tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz earlier today struck a naval mine and exploded, catching fire east of the waterway.

The IRGC Navy further said that two other tankers were forced to return to the Persian Gulf after witnessing the explosion and receiving a radio warning from its Strait of Hormuz Traffic Control Centre. "The IRGC Navy warns: Traveling through fake and unauthorized routes will result in nothing but explosions and fires for violators," the IRGC Navy said in its statement.

In a separate statement, carried by IRIB, the Iranian Navy's Public Relations Department reported that two other oil tankers had caught fire after entering a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Iranian Navy, the vessels had disabled their identification and navigation systems before entering the restricted zone and subsequently struck naval mines, leaving them unable to move.

"The Strait of Hormuz will never open until Iran's goals and demands are met, and tanker owners are required to coordinate with the armed forces for safe passage through this strategic strait," the Iranian Navy said. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a separate incident in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, stating that three vessels had been struck by unidentified projectiles while transiting eastbound.

In its incident report, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of the incident, which occurred at approximately 2025 UTC. "The verified report stated that three vessels were struck by unknown projectiles whilst transiting eastbound. The vessels continued their transits and all crew have been accounted for. Damage assessment and environmental impact unknown at present," the UKMTO report stated.

UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident. The latest developments come amid continuing tensions in West Asia over maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran warning tanker operators against using unauthorised routes and insisting that vessels coordinate with its armed forces for safe passage. (ANI)