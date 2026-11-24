Heavily armed ​military and police ‌were gathered ​outside a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena, ‌amid what local media has described as an ongoing hostage situation, Reuters photos showed on ‌Tuesday.

The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena ‌briefly suspended landings as the armed forces used one of the runways in connection with the incident. Landings ⁠were ​reopened ⁠about 45 minutes after the suspension. Local media is reporting ⁠a number of people are being held hostage ​at the Castellana location of the Exito ⁠supermarket chain, though authorities have not said exactly how ⁠many ​people are being held.

Images on social media showed some people kneeling against the ⁠windows of the store earlier on Tuesday, their ⁠hands seemingly ⁠bound. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the images.