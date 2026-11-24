Global commerce is navigating an increasingly contradictory economic landscape. The world's largest economies are erecting trade barriers at an unprecedented scale while simultaneously expanding measures to keep goods moving across borders. Far from representing a straightforward retreat from globalization, these developments reveal a trading system increasingly shaped by competing policy priorities, geopolitical disruptions and technological demand.

The World Trade Organization's (WTO) latest report on G20 trade measures reveals that accumulated import-related restrictive and other non-facilitating measures reached a record $4.5 trillion by June 2026, covering nearly 30 per cent of G20 imports. Yet international merchandise trade has performed considerably better than previously anticipated, challenging expectations of a sharp deterioration in global commerce.

The contradiction carries considerable economic significance because G20 economies account for approximately 80–85 per cent of global GDP and 75 per cent of international trade. Their policy decisions increasingly determine the conditions under which international businesses operate, goods reach markets and economic relationships evolve.

The expanding architecture of trade restrictions

The intensity of government intervention in international commerce has increased substantially. During the first six months of 2026, G20 economies introduced 697 trade and trade-related measures, approaching the 874 recorded throughout 2025. Tariff adjustments, export controls and sector-specific interventions are becoming increasingly prominent features of the international trading environment.

More striking is the acceleration of restrictive policies. G20 economies introduced 206 restrictive and other non-facilitating measures between January and June 2026, exceeding the 194 recorded during the entire previous year. Newly introduced import-related measures covered $2 trillion in trade, equivalent to 12.9 per cent of G20 imports.

Export restrictions have expanded even more dramatically. Export-related non-facilitating measures introduced during the first half of 2026 covered $711 billion in trade, compared with $126 billion throughout 2025. Their coverage increased from 0.9 per cent to 4.8 per cent of G20 exports, reaching the highest recorded level.

The deeper concern lies in the persistence of existing measures. Import-related restrictions and other non-facilitating interventions introduced since 2009 and remaining in force now cover 29.6 per cent of G20 imports, compared with 27.9 per cent at the end of 2025. Accumulated export-related measures have similarly expanded to $1.3 trillion.

The distinction between newly introduced measures and accumulated restrictions is critical. While individual policy interventions may change in response to economic circumstances, the continued expansion of the stockpile points towards an increasingly complicated trading environment. Businesses must contend not merely with emerging restrictions but also with layers of existing policy interventions.

Economic necessity challenges the protectionist impulse

The expansion of trade barriers has not eliminated the economic incentives for keeping international markets accessible. G20 economies introduced 282 trade-facilitating measures during the first half of 2026, considerably exceeding the 225 recorded throughout 2025. Governments are expanding commercial access in some areas even as restrictions intensify elsewhere.

Import-facilitating measures introduced between January and June covered approximately $977 billion in trade. Meanwhile, export-facilitating interventions reached an unprecedented $560 billion, more than five times the $101 billion recorded during the previous year. These developments demonstrate the continuing importance of policies that support cross-border commerce.

Geopolitical disruption has played a significant role in accelerating these interventions. Much of the increase reflected temporary responses to trade disruptions associated with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Tariff reductions and removals emerged as instruments for maintaining commercial flows amid exceptional economic pressures.

The coexistence of restrictive and facilitating measures suggests that contemporary trade policy cannot be understood exclusively through the conventional opposition between protectionism and liberalization. Governments are navigating circumstances in which restricting certain commercial activities and preserving broader international market connectivity remain simultaneous policy priorities.

However, counting facilitating measures alongside restrictive interventions does not establish their net economic effect. Their respective trade coverage, duration and commercial consequences differ considerably. Temporary tariff relief may address immediate disruptions without reversing the longer-term accumulation of trade barriers or restoring greater regulatory predictability.

AI-driven resilience masks an increasingly uneven trade outlook

Perhaps the most revealing feature of the current trading environment is the disconnect between rising policy barriers and stronger-than-expected merchandise trade performance. Despite disruptions associated with the Middle East conflict, international goods commerce has demonstrated considerable resilience, supported largely by surging demand for AI-enabling products.

In October, the WTO raised its forecast for global merchandise trade volume growth in 2026 to 3.9 per cent, more than double its March projection of 1.9 per cent. Merchandise trade in value terms increased approximately 15 per cent year-on-year during the first six months.

Commercial services present a contrasting picture. The WTO reduced its annual growth forecast from 4.8 per cent to 3.3 per cent, reflecting primarily conflict-related disruptions affecting transport and travel. Nevertheless, commercial services trade registered approximately 14 per cent year-on-year growth in value terms during the first half.

The divergence illustrates why aggregate trade resilience should not be mistaken for uniformly favourable economic conditions. Technology-driven demand can sustain merchandise commerce while other sectors confront geopolitical disruption, regulatory uncertainty and less favourable growth prospects. Whether this resilience can extend more broadly remains an important question.

International cooperation therefore remains central to the economic outlook. G20 economies continue to engage in negotiations addressing trade imbalances and utilize WTO transparency mechanisms to resolve specific trade concerns without resorting to formal disputes. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has also called for restraint in introducing further restrictions while encouraging trade-facilitating efforts.

The challenge facing the global trading system is no longer simply maintaining growth amid disruption. It is preserving the openness and predictability necessary for that growth to endure. Strong technology demand and temporary policy relief have helped commerce withstand mounting pressures, but neither guarantees lasting resilience against an increasingly restrictive trade environment.