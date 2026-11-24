World Health Organisation (WHO) personnel, officials from the Health Ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and fellow responders have been safely evacuated after spending over three days sheltering inside a hospital in Akwe in Ituri Province amid fierce conflict, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Tuesday. Sharing the update on X, Tedros wrote, "WHO staff, DRC Ministry of Health and other colleagues have been safely evacuated from the hospital in Akwe, Ituri Province, where they were sheltering amid fierce conflict for over three days. They have been brought to safety thanks to combined efforts across health, government and humanitarian partners under very challenging circumstances. My thanks to everyone involved in this operation."

The WHO Director-General further noted that the global health agency has temporarily withdrawn its Ebola response team from Mongbwalu following escalating security threats in the region. "Because of the increased insecurity in Mongbwalu, we have also temporarily relocated the Ebola team of WHO staff and partners until the situation calms. We reiterate once again: health care, health workers, Ebola responders and humanitarians must be protected at all times!" he stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Tedros had reported that WHO personnel and response partners were forced to take shelter inside a maternity ward of a hospital in Ituri for more than 24 hours as heavy fighting raged nearby. "Heavy fighting has been ongoing since yesterday in the vicinity of a hospital in Ituri, in an area close to where the Ebola outbreak first emerged. As a result, colleagues and response partners have been sheltering for their lives in a maternity ward of the facility for over 24 hours," Tedros had posted on X at the time.

He had warned that the hostilities severely hampered both hospital operations and the broader Ebola containment efforts, placing patients, families and medical staff in serious danger. "Across Eastern DRC, the frequency of attacks has increased since the end of October, seriously affecting the Ebola response," he had added. (ANI)