The Indian women's hockey team continued its impressive run with a commanding 6–2 victory over China on Tuesday for a fourth successive victory in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 being played at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Tuesday. The victory, the best ever for India against China in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy history, also moved India to No. 5 in the FIH World Rankings – the highest for the Indian women’s team since the FIH rankings were introduced in October 2003, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Deepika spearheaded India's attacking display with a remarkable first-quarter hat-trick while Lalremsiami, Neha and Sakshi Rana contributed a goal apiece to complete an emphatic victory. The result took unbeaten India's tally to 12 points and strengthened their position at the top of the tournament standings ahead of their final round-robin fixture against the tournament’s other undefeated team Japan, who also have 12 points. The match on Tuesday began at a furious pace as the hosts opened the scoring in the very first minute through Deepika who produced a fine reverse-hit finish after a flowing attacking move. The build-up was pleasing, with Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Salima Tete combining through a sequence of crisp passes and intelligent movement before Deepika negotiated three Chinese defenders and found the back of the net.

India continued to probe the opposition defence, with most of the attacks channeled through the left flank. India's set-piece battery was soon in action again after Neha won a penalty corner, and Deepika converted to double India's advantage in the sixth minute. The hosts continued to create openings through their short passing combinations as Sakshi combined with Ishika to earn another penalty corner, although the resulting attempt narrowly missed the target.

Navneet remained a lively presence in the attacking third, and Puja Sahoo subsequently produced a well-struck slap shot to win yet another penalty corner. Deepika made no mistake, and completed her hat-trick in the 14th minute. China, however, refused to leave the quarter without a response, executing an intelligent penalty-corner variation in the 15th minute through Feng Qingmiao to reduce the deficit to 3–1. The second quarter brought further reward for India's attacking enterprise. A well-worked combination between Rutuja and Navneet initiated another promising move with Lalremsiami receiving the ball in front of a defender before finishing clinically in the 19th minute to make it 4-1.

India's advantage grew further through another penalty corner. After a scramble in the circle, Neha produced a deft reverse flick to find the net in the 22nd minute. India went into the half-time break with a commanding 5–1 advantage. China returned with greater attacking intent after the interval, and displayed improved ball rotation and more purposeful movement through the midfield. India, however, maintained their defensive shape. Goalkeeper Bichu Devi made an important intervention to deny Han Ruibing after the Chinese attacker embarked on an impressive individual run from the right.

India subsequently restored their attacking momentum through, Sakshi Rana who controlled an aerial pass with an accomplished trap before powering her finish into the net in the 33rd minute. The goal extended India's advantage to 6–1. India displayed patience and composure, maintaining their defensive shape and managing possession effectively through the closing stages. Puja Sahoo and Jyoti operated effectively from the back to contribute to India's defensive organisation and ball circulation. The hosts saw out the remainder of the contest to secure a convincing 6–2 victory.

Earlier in the day's action, South Korea edged Thailand 1–0, with Park Seungae (26') scoring the decisive goal through a penalty corner. Japan registered a 3–1 comeback victory over Malaysia in the subsequent encounter, courtesy of goals from Niko Maruyama (32'), Hiroka Murayama (52') and Ai Hiramitsu (58'). Azmyra Azhairy (51') scored Malaysia's only goal. India will face Japan in their final round-robin encounter on Wednesday at 19:00 IST. (ANI)