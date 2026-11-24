Ukraine continues attacks on Russian oil refineries despite requests from US ‌President Donald Trump to withhold them, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, pledging to retaliate.

Kyiv has said it would stop striking Russian energy targets only when Moscow did the same and while Ukrainian strikes subsided after Trump's mid-October declaration of ‌energy ceasefire they have picked up again since the end of last month. "We see that the Kyiv ‌regime continues to attack our refining facilities, despite the US president's appeal and direct request to refrain from such attacks. But the Kyiv authorities are ignoring this advice," Putin told a meeting of government officials and senior oil executives in the Kremlin.

"In this regard, I would ⁠like to ​stress that retaliatory measures on ⁠our part are inevitable," he said. He also told the meeting that he wanted additional security measures for energy facilities.

According to estimates from two ⁠industry sources, Ukrainian drone attacks have cut Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October. Several Russian regions ​have introduced restrictions on retail sales of gasoline and diesel following a renewed spate of Ukrainian attacks on ⁠oil refineries, according to local media and authorities.

Putin said that while the situation on domestic fuel market remained difficult, gasoline prices have stabilised after ⁠they peaked ​in October. EUROPE TO SHUN RUSSIAN LNG

The European Union has decided to completely stop buying Russian seaborne liquefied natural gas starting from January 1, though Russian LNG supplies to Europe still reached around 13.7 million metric tons ⁠last year. According to LSEG preliminary data, Russian LNG exports to Europe increased by around 6.3% year-on-year in the ⁠first 10 months of this year, ⁠totalling 11.8 million tons.

Putin said that Europe's efforts to curb Russian energy exports backfired, with Russia expanding its sales markets and increasingly using the Northern Sea Route across ‌its Arctic shores.