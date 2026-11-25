Jiri Lehecka cruised past former world number four Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-2 on Tuesday to carry the Czech Republic ‌past Canada and into the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time in over a decade.

The world number 14 proved too solid for the Canadian and made it 2-0 in their best-of-three tie, with ‌the doubles rubber no longer required. The Czechs will now face either three-times defending champions ‌Italy or South Korea in Friday's semi-final. Auger-Aliassime, a former world number four now ranked 17th, squandered nine break points, including a set point at 5-4 in the opening set, before Lehecka forced a tiebreak. He twice earned mini-breaks to take ⁠the ​lead.

The Czech kept the Canadian ⁠under pressure with his aggressive play and powerful forehand, earning an early break before going 3-0 up. Lehecka held on ⁠to his advantage and sealed victory on his second match point, on the Canadian's serve, to carry his team ​into the last four.

Earlier Tomas Machac beat Canada's Liam Draxl 6-2 3-6 6-2 to put ⁠the Czechs in front. Machac, the former world number 20 who won mixed doubles gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made ⁠a ​flying start against the world number 154, surging into a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Draxl got on the board at 4-1 but could not prevent Machac from taking the opening ⁠set comfortably. What had looked like an easy win for the Czech turned into a real battle ⁠as Draxl fought back ⁠to force a decider. Machac regained control by breaking for a 4-2 lead in the third before sealing victory in one hour 55 minutes.