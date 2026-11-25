An East Coast ​storm is forecast to peak on Thanksgiving, ​bringing heavy rain and strong winds ‌from Virginia ​to southern New England, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall rates could reach 1 inch (2.5 cm) per hour at ‌times, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph (80 kph).

Onshore winds, king tides — the highest high-tide cycles of the year — and this week's full moon could combine to produce moderate to major coastal flooding from ‌Georgia and the Carolinas to Long Island. At least minor coastal flooding is also forecast ‌across coastal New England. The Pacific Northwest is also expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Rain is expected to spread across much of the Southeast on Wednesday, potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans, ⁠before advancing ​into the Mid-Atlantic and ⁠Ohio Valley by Wednesday night. Washington state and coastal Oregon are also forecast to see rain, with snow ⁠in the mountains. The Federal Aviation Administration expects the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 16 years, with more than ​417,000 flights scheduled during the nine-day window. Tuesday is forecast to be the busiest day, ⁠with 52,000 flights. The agency said in a press release that rain could affect flights across the Southeast, including ⁠Atlanta, ​on Wednesday before moving into the Mid-Atlantic later in the day.

In New York City, home to the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, conditions are expected to remain dry ⁠for the 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) start. Rain is forecast to develop by late morning or early ⁠afternoon and intensify ⁠through the evening. City rules require parade balloons to fly at lower elevations or remain grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or ‌gusts top ‌34 mph.