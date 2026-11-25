Joao Felix scored with a spectacular overhead kick ​to earn Al-Nassr a 2-1 win over ​10-man Al-Sadd from Qatar in Riyadh ‌to ​move his side up to fifth in the western league standings of the Asian Champions League Elite.

Cristiano Ronaldo had given Ange Postecoglou's side a ‌13th-minute lead from the penalty spot after the Portuguese striker had been hauled down in the area, but Mohammed Waad levelled nine minutes later. Waad was then sent off for spitting at Nawaf Bu Washl in first-half stoppage ‌time and, seven minutes into the second half, Felix thumped his bicycle kick beyond the helpless ‌Meshaal Barsham from just inside the penalty area.

"Every point in this competition is important," said Felix. "We win, we have nine points now so we are close to our goal and that is to qualify for the next stage. I think we are ⁠in a ​good way." Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah ⁠climbed up to second in the standings with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Shabab Al-Ahli from the United Arab Emirates with ⁠Julian Quinones and Tijjani Reijnders both scoring twice for the Saudi side.

"We were going for the three points, and ​we got the three points," said Quinones. "We scored the goals early on, and that set the ⁠tone for the match. We did really well. "The team worked very well from the beginning to the end, and that's what matters ⁠most."

Quinones ​put Al-Qadsiah ahead in the third minute and doubled the advantage 10 minutes later with Reijnders adding the third in the 61st minute. While Mateusao bundled the ball over the line to pull one ⁠back for the hosts in the 71st minute, Reijnders hit his second six minutes later before Abdullah Al-Salem ⁠completed the rout with ⁠four minutes left.

The top eight finishers in the 16-team league will progress to the next phase in March with the competition's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to ‌be played in ‌Saudi Arabia in April and May.