Dutch lawmakers urged the government on ​Tuesday to push back against proposed US ​legislation that could further restrict ‌chip equipment ​maker ASML's business in China.

The calls came as US Congress negotiates whether to attach the bipartisan Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) ‌Act to the annual defence policy bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, before the outgoing Congress finishes its work. "The MATCH Act is disastrous for ASML, and therefore also for the Dutch economy," said ‌Nicole Maes of the conservative VVD party during a debate on trade policy.

ASML, Europe's most ‌valuable listed company, makes tools needed to manufacture computer chips and expects China to account for about 20% of this year's sales. The US bill seeks to curb China's advanced chip production by forcing allies including the Netherlands and Japan ⁠to ​adopt tougher export controls, or ⁠face Washington imposing unilateral restrictions on their equipment – including ASML's immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography tools.

Laurens Dassen of the progressive Volt ⁠party urged European measures to shield ASML, saying he believed the United States "hates the fact that we ​have ASML in Europe". Lawmaker Michiel Hoogeveen of the conservative JA21 party called the MATCH Act "unacceptable" ⁠and urged a diplomatic effort to prevent its passage in December.

"We are, of course, very dependent on America, not ⁠only economically ​but also for our security," he added. The Dutch government, which has aligned with earlier US-led restrictions on ASML's more advanced equipment, lobbied against the MATCH Act in Washington in ⁠June, arguing that the Netherlands must determine its own export controls as a matter of national sovereignty.

ASML has ⁠described the MATCH ⁠Act as a "bad idea" that will lead China to develop competing technology more quickly. Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen is expected to discuss the MATCH Act ‌during a visit ‌to China this week.