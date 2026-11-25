Russian ​forces attacked ​the ‌Ukrainian capital Kyiv ​with drones late on Tuesday, ‌triggering a fire in a multi-storey apartment building and injuring ‌two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Klitschko, ‌writing on Telegram, said debris from a drone started a fire ⁠on ​the ⁠bottom two floors of the ⁠16-storey building in a central district. ​Reuters witnesses reported hearing explosions in ⁠the capital.

The two injured residents ⁠were ​treated at the site, Klitschko said. Russian forces have ⁠been subjecting Kyiv and other ⁠Ukrainian cities ⁠to near-constant attacks since September.