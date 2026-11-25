Two injured in Russian strike on Kyiv, mayor says
Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones late on Tuesday, triggering a fire in a multi-storey apartment building and injuring two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said debris from a drone started a fire on the bottom two floors of the 16-storey building in a central district. Reuters witnesses reported hearing explosions in the capital.
The two injured residents were treated at the site, Klitschko said. Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities to near-constant attacks since September.