Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday accused Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang of violating federal law limiting exports of advanced technology to China. Schumer said in a post on X that Huang "shipped ‌extremely advanced chips to China, violating US export control law, in what amounts to the equivalent of selling rocket engines to the Soviets during the Space Race."

Nvidia and the White House did not immediately comment. Schumer's comments marked an escalation of congressional criticism of Huang, who was reinstated as Nvidia's chief executive on Monday despite allegations about ‌his relationship with a woman accused of being a Chinese government agent. Lawmakers from both parties have increasingly questioned Nvidia's chip sales to China and are pressing ‌for tighter export controls while investigating whether Huang's conduct posed national security risks.

Lawmakers have also criticized President Donald Trump for pressuring Nvidia to reinstate Huang as CEO. Schumer and others say Congress must quickly pass legislation to crack down on US chip exports to China. Senator Dave McCormick, a Pennsylvania Republican, said: "Congress must get to the bottom of what happened, and then strengthen our export controls to ensure China ⁠can't access ​our most advanced chips through the back ⁠door."

HOUSE DEMOCRATS DEMAND TRUMP ANSWERS Separately, the top Democrats on four House committees on Tuesday wrote to Trump to demand answers about what he knew about Huang’s relationship with the suspected agent of the Chinese ⁠government.

"Your personal relationship with Mr. Huang and your willful blindness to the economic and national security risks posed by this scandal have put the American people at great risk,” said Representatives ​Frank Pallone, Gregory Meeks, Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia, who asked for records of all administration communications with the Nvidia board. "Upon learning that Huang ⁠was in a relationship with a suspected agent of the Chinese government, what actions, if any, did Trump take to limit risks to America’s economic and national security?" the lawmakers asked.

Senator Kevin Cramer, a ⁠North ​Dakota Republican, told CNBC on Tuesday that more guardrails were needed on US chip exports to China. "We might even have to put a babysitter on Jensen Huang," he said, adding that it would be "just to make sure that he doesn't do something that is going to risk the United States." HUANG TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE ⁠PANEL

Huang will testify on December 3 before the US Senate Banking Committee in a public hearing, the panel's chair, Tim Scott, said on Monday. Huang is also ⁠expected to appear for a closed-door briefing on ⁠December 1 with three House panels.

Representative Pat Harrigan, a North Carolina Republican, said Huang's "reinstatement today at this juncture is a mistake." He added: "We sent a signal that one man’s financial impact on our economy outweighs the importance of good governance, good ‌citizenship, and adherence to ‌the law. That is a dangerous precedent to set."