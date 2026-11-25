Israel's Yashar party, led by former military chief ​Gadi Eisenkot, said on Tuesday it agreed to sign ​a coalition pact with a right-wing ‌opposition ​party as it seeks to form a government following last month's election.

Yashar said that Eisenkot had met with Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Israel Our Home party, ‌earlier on Tuesday and they agreed on a deal afterward, the first such alliance since the election. Israel's parliament was sworn in on November 10 without a new government, after the election on October 27 stripped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his majority ‌but left others with no clear path to power.

President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, while ‌Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister. Netanyahu's right-wing Likud's alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties outperformed election expectations but still lost its majority. It now holds 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

Eisenkot's center-right Yashar party and patchwork coalition partners — including Lieberman — hold just 48 seats. But they have potential allies ⁠in the ​parties representing Israel's Arab minority, which ⁠hold 19 seats and are aligned with Eisenkot in their vehement opposition to Netanyahu. The agreement between Eisenkot, whose party won 21 parliament seats, ⁠and Lieberman, whose party won 7, was something of a surprise, since Lieberman had been vocal about his opposition to forming a ​government with support from Arab parties as well as to a unity government with Netanyahu.

Lieberman has also said ⁠his main goal is to oust Netanyahu from power. Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government under a 28-day mandate but he could ⁠ask ​for a 14-day extension. If he fails, Netanyahu would get a shot. If no one is able to form a government, another election will be held next year.

Talks are also ongoing between Eisenkot, some of his "change bloc" partners ⁠and Likud on forming a unity government. The left-wing Democrats party, which won 8 parliament seats, separately said it was ⁠suspending talks with Eisenkot ⁠because of progress in his talks with Netanyahu's Likud on a possible unity government and "given with the deadlock in negotiations to form a 'change government.'

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, has ‌said he prefers ‌a government without Netanyahu but with Arab parties.