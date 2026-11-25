The ‌US Federal ​Aviation Administration said on Tuesday a problem with a ‌ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The FAA said it "is temporarily delaying some ‌flights while technicians work to repair a piece ‌of air traffic equipment."

Air traffic control uses the ground surveillance radar and tracking system to monitor aircraft ⁠and ​vehicles on ⁠airport runways and taxiways. About 12%, or 350 flights, have ⁠been delayed at the American and United Airlines hub ​on what the FAA says is the busiest ⁠day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Most ⁠of ​the delayed flights — 214 — are headed into Chicago. The FAA said delays were averaging 47 ⁠minutes and the issue could last until 1 a.m. ⁠ET (0600 ⁠GMT) on Wednesday.