Jude Bellingham came off the bench to conjure ​a spectacular goal as Real Madrid roared back from a dismal first half to crush PSV Eindhoven 5-1 ​on Tuesday and preserve their perfect Champions League record. There was frustration for the ‌English ​sides as Arsenal surrendered an early lead in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in north London, while Rayan Cherki struck four minutes from time as Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Napoli at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid looked in real trouble at home to PSV, going in at the break behind to Ivan Perisic's penalty, ‌before they fought back through a goal from Federico Valverde and Bellingham's stunning strike. Having seen an acrobatic volley blocked minutes earlier, the England midfielder controlled Kylian Mbappe's pass with two touches in the air and curled a superb shot into the far corner from well outside the area.

"I have no idea what I did," Bellingham told RMTV. "I had the ball in a good position and thought about shooting."

Mbappe netted twice to put Real out of sight before Vinicius Jr got in on the act with a ‌late goal having struck the post twice earlier in the game. Real moved top of the standings on 15 points, three ahead of Paris St Germain who host AS Roma on Wednesday. Como, 1-0 winners over AEK Athens, and Real ‌Betis, who beat Slovan Bratislava 2-0, also have 12 points, one more than Arsenal.

The Premier League leaders' clash with their Bundesliga counterparts ended all square after a second-half goal from Dortmund's Maximilian Beier cancelled out Viktor Gyokeres' strike in the 10th minute. Arsenal put in a dominant first-half performance, but just like in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, they failed to put the game away and paid the price.

"The performance was superb and there is no question about that from the start to the end," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Amazon Prime. "The general feeling inside the dressing room is that we should ⁠reward ourselves with ​more."

Manchester City's struggles on the domestic front, where they have suffered ⁠three league defeats in a four-game winless run, look in danger of spilling over into Europe. Against Napoli, City had to come from behind twice after a scoreless opening half. Ayyoub Bouaddi equalised following Rasmus Hojlund's opener for Napoli and Cherki rescued a point for City after Noa Lang put Napoli ⁠back in front.

BELLINGHAM BEAUTY Jose Mourinho won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, but fell at the semi-final stage in each of his three seasons during his previous spell in charge at Real. He opted to leave Bellingham on the bench for the visit of PSV, ​and it almost went horribly wrong.

"There are players who start to feel a bit of fatigue after matches and can still play, but I thought, perhaps wrongly, that I could win without him," Mourinho told Movistar. PSV ⁠took a deserved lead in the 32nd minute, with 37-year-old captain Perisic showing all his experience, ignoring the whistles ringing out around the Bernabeu before sending Thibaut Courtois the wrong way from the spot.

They almost doubled their lead before the break as the unmarked Kodai Sano glanced a header off target as the ⁠visitors ​continued to cause Real serious problems. Mourinho responded with three changes at the interval, including the introduction of Bellingham, but refused to be drawn on what he said at halftime.

"The dressing room is like Vegas," he said. "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." Real equalised five minutes after the break, thanks to Arda Guler's quick thinking, with the Turkish midfielder flicking a backheeled pass to Valverde, who steered his first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Real's fans were on their feet 10 minutes later, scarcely ⁠believing what they had seen, while Bellingham's teammates looked similarly shell-shocked. Marc Cucurella walked away with his head in his hands in wonder while the other Real players rushed to congratulate the scorer.

"He had a spectacular game," Mourinho added about ⁠Bellingham. "He changed the match. He scored an incredible goal because he ⁠was off balance and somehow managed to regain his equilibrium."

Real took command after Bellingham's goal and punished a loose pass in the PSV defence, Guler finding the unmarked Mbappe to extend the France forward's scoring run to seven successive Champions League appearances. Mbappe added his second before Vinicius rounded off a resounding victory from Bellingham's pass, underlining the Spanish side's credentials as ‌serious contenders to take PSG's crown.

Elsewhere, Porto ‌claimed a 1-0 win at Feyenoord, RB Leipzig defeated Lens 3-1, Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Bodo/Glimt beat LASK by ​the same scoreline.