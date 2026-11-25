Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sinner set for extended spell on sidelines after knee surgery

Jannik Sinner has had surgery for a ​persistent knee injury, the world number two said on Tuesday, extending the Italian's long absence from ​the tour and leaving him unlikely to compete at January's Australian Open. "Over ‌the ​past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said in a statement.

Golf-Scheffler in contention to match Woods' PGA Tour Player of the Year record

World number one Scottie Scheffler was named among the nominees for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year award on Tuesday as ‌he bids to match Tiger Woods' record of winning the honour five years in a row. The U.S.-based circuit said Scheffler, who has won the Jack Nicklaus Award in each of the last four years, was one of five players shortlisted alongside Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young.

Colts sign QB Shane Buechele off Bills' practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Shane Buechele off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad on Tuesday. The move ‌gives the Colts (3-8) three quarterbacks again after they waived Daniel Jones on Friday following last Thursday's 26-3 loss to Houston. Buechele will back up Anthony Richardson, who was named Indianapolis' starter going forward, and Riley Leonard ‌for this Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

NC State alum Jerricho Cotchery named WR coach

North Carolina State alum Jerricho Cotchery is joining the coaching staff of ex-teammate and new Wolfpack head coach Philip Rivers. Rivers announced Cotchery's hiring as wide receivers coach on Tuesday.

Soccer-US to host Copa America for second successive tournament in 2028

Copa America will return to the United States in 2028, the CONMEBOL and CONCACAF soccer federations announced on Tuesday, marking the country's second consecutive time hosting the competition. Six teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean ⁠will join 10 ​South American sides in the tournament, which runs from June ⁠9 to July 9, 2028. The CONCACAF teams will qualify through the 2027 Gold Cup.

Tiger Woods' apparel line loses in trademark appeal

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday ordered the dismissal of a trademark lawsuit by Tiger Woods' golf apparel company, which sought ⁠approval to use its "leaping tiger" logo after another company with a similar logo objected. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, said courts in that state lacked jurisdiction to consider claims by Woods' Sunday ​Red against Tigeraire, a Louisiana company that makes cooling fans attachable to athletes' headgear.

Conor McGregor 'gearing up for camp' in preparation for final fight

A little over four months after Conor McGregor's comeback didn't go as hoped, ⁠it appears he is gearing up for a potential final fight and one last bout against Max Holloway. A recent Instagram post McGregor shared with his Mac Energy drink brand showed the MMA legend training with a caption that read: "Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, ⁠deadlifts, ​loading up the knee and building serious power. Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders. Gearing up for camp."

Report: Tigers sign INF Ha-Seong Kim to $5M deal

The Detroit Tigers and veteran infielder Ha-Seong Kim are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal, ESPN reported Tuesday. Kim, 31, batted.116 with nine RBIs in 51 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2026, missing significant time due to injuries.

Peterson, ⁠Roethlisberger and Gronkowski headline long list of Hall of Fame nominees

Adrian Peterson, Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski headline the list of first-time eligible players that advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall ⁠of Fame's Class of 2027. The Hall announced Tuesday that ⁠52 total ex-players -- 30 on offense, 22 on defense -- have moved onto the next stage. The nominee list will be reduced to 25 when selectors go to submit their next ballots, with those results announced in roughly two weeks.

Sports power couple Trinity Rodman, Ben Shelton reportedly split

One of pro sports' most popular couples has apparently ‌split after nearly two years together. The ‌Daily Mail reported Tuesday that soccer star Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton, tennis' No. 4-ranked player, have broken up. ​The pair, both 24, went Instagram-official in March 2025.