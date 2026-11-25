‌An outage ​with a ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport and could force a halt ‌to arriving flights, the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday. The FAA said it "is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air ‌traffic equipment."

Air traffic control uses the ground surveillance radar and tracking system, known ‌as ASDE-X, to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways. The FAA warned if the airport became congested, it could again temporarily halt arriving flights. According to flight tracking website FlightAware, ⁠about ​13%, or 373 flights, ⁠have been delayed at the American and United Airlines hub on what the FAA says is ⁠the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

The FAA, which earlier ​on Tuesday had paused most arriving flights into O'Hare, said delays were ⁠averaging 47 minutes and the issue could last until 1 a.m. ET (0600 GMT) on Wednesday. The FAA ⁠said ​some flights were being forced to hold for up to 30 minutes in the air before landing. The FAA and airlines have faced a series ⁠of issues since a router outage triggered a nationwide ground stop on November ⁠13 that lasted nearly ⁠five hours and led to more than 18,000 cancelled flights and affected more than 1.5 million passengers.