Radar issue delaying flights at Chicago O'Hare airport, FAA says
An outage with a ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport and could force a halt to arriving flights, the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday. The FAA said it "is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment."
Air traffic control uses the ground surveillance radar and tracking system, known as ASDE-X, to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways. The FAA warned if the airport became congested, it could again temporarily halt arriving flights. According to flight tracking website FlightAware, about 13%, or 373 flights, have been delayed at the American and United Airlines hub on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
The FAA, which earlier on Tuesday had paused most arriving flights into O'Hare, said delays were averaging 47 minutes and the issue could last until 1 a.m. ET (0600 GMT) on Wednesday. The FAA said some flights were being forced to hold for up to 30 minutes in the air before landing. The FAA and airlines have faced a series of issues since a router outage triggered a nationwide ground stop on November 13 that lasted nearly five hours and led to more than 18,000 cancelled flights and affected more than 1.5 million passengers.