Indonesian rescuers searching for possibly 'dozens' trapped in mine
Indonesian rescue teams were searching on Wednesday for what could be "dozens" of workers trapped in a mine in West Java province, the search and rescue agency said.
The miners have been stuck in a mine 100 m (328.08 foot) deep due to heavy rains around the area since Monday, the agency said. The mine is located in Bogor, a mountainous area 60 km south of the capital Jakarta.
The number of workers trapped was reported by several local media outlets to be 30. State miner Antam said it was an unauthorised gold mine and not a part of its operations, state news agency Antara reported.
Small-scale and illegal mining has often caused accidents in resource-rich Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.