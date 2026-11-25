Indonesian rescue ​teams were searching on ‌Wednesday ​for what could be "dozens" of workers trapped in a ‌mine in West Java province, the search and rescue agency said.

The miners have been stuck in ‌a mine 100 m (328.08 foot) deep due ‌to heavy rains around the area since Monday, the agency said. The mine is located in Bogor, ⁠a mountainous ​area ⁠60 km south of the capital Jakarta.

The number of ⁠workers trapped was reported by several local media outlets ​to be 30. State miner Antam said ⁠it was an unauthorised gold mine and not a ⁠part ​of its operations, state news agency Antara reported.

Small-scale and illegal mining has often ⁠caused accidents in resource-rich Indonesia, where mineral resources are ⁠located ⁠in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.