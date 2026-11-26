Former Cricket Australia (CA) boss James Sutherland said ​on Thursday the governing body did ​the best it could ‌with the ​information available to it during the investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. The scandal was reignited this month after ‌Usman Khawaja said the whole team had known about the ball-tampering plan during the tour of South Africa, not just the three players found culpable by CA's integrity unit.

Batter ‌Cameron Bancroft, one of the three players sanctioned, said last week he had ‌witheld important details about the ball-tampering in order to avoid implicating others. "I don't look back on if things could, or should, have been dealt with differently," Sutherland, who stepped down in 2018, ⁠told the ​Herald Sun.

"We did ⁠the best we could with the situation that was in front of us and the information ⁠in front of us. It's a long time ago." Sutherland, now the CEO of Golf Australia, chose ​not to weigh in on the recent furore about the scandal.

"I've made ⁠that personal commitment that I wouldn't make comments from afar on current cricket issues. I've been true ⁠to ​that so far," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "It's fair to say it brings back some memories and not too many happy memories. I just ⁠recall it being an incredibly intense and stressful period."

CA has ruled out another investigation, but ⁠last week attempted ⁠to draw a line under the scandal by announcing an independent forum for all the players to give their accounts ‌without fear ‌of sanction.