The Pittsburgh Steelers released four-times NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday after he claimed head coach ​Mike McCarthy is “unhealthy” and fell asleep during team meetings.

Rodgers revealed he would not ​return to Pittsburgh during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier ‌on ​Wednesday, a day after he was benched for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. The 42-year-old previously said this season would be his last in the NFL.

“At this point I'm not going back to Pittsburgh, that ship has sailed,” said Rodgers, who ranks third on the NFL’s all-time ‌passing touchdowns list with 543. He also described his past week with McCarthy, saying the 63-year-old head coach was "snoring" in a quarterback meeting and missed a couple other meetings and walk-throughs.

"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring ‌again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened," Rodgers said. Hours after Rodgers' remarks, Pittsburgh released the quarterback.

Speaking to reporters later on ‌Wednesday, McCarthy confirmed that benching Rodgers was his decision and said the team attempted to get in touch with the quarterback about it. “Aaron and I have a long history,” McCarthy said. “He has a lot of opinions, and those are things we always talked about. Once again, I consider those private conversations.”

Rodgers will be available to be claimed by any other team on waivers but would become an unrestricted free agent should he go unclaimed. ‘NAIL IN THE COFFIN’

Rodgers played 13 ⁠seasons under McCarthy ​with the Green Bay Packers, winning the Super ⁠Bowl after the 2010 season. In May he said McCarthy’s hiring played a role in his decision to return to Pittsburgh this season, adding on Wednesday that he “vouched” for McCarthy to be interviewed for the position. But he repeated that ⁠his breaking point with the coach came during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we're kind ​of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there's some rambling or something and without even a heads up, he says, 'All right, one, ⁠two, three Packers'," Rodgers said. "That's what he broke it down on in the locker room."

McCarthy acknowledged the incident was an “embarrassing moment”. Rodgers said he had a conversation with McCarthy on Monday to address his concerns that date back to training camp.

“We've had ⁠these ​conversations for months now and it began as a concerned friend about somebody who's unhealthy," Rodgers said. "If you’re sleeping in meetings, you’re unhealthy. If you’re not coming to everything you should be coming to as a playcaller." END OF AN ERA?

Rodgers completed 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games for the 6-4 Steelers this season. If he ⁠has played his final NFL game, it would mark a sad ending to a glittering career for one of the league’s greatest ever quarterbacks.

Rodgers dominated with the Packers from 2008 to ⁠2022 before he was dealt to the New York ⁠Jets in a blockbuster trade in 2023. A season-ending Achilles tendon rupture tainted his first season with the Jets, and they posted a 5-12 record the following year. In 2025 he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, leading them to an AFC North title and playoff berth ‌before they bowed out to the ‌Houston Texans in a wild-card matchup. He signed another one-year contract with Steelers in May.