Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sinner set for extended spell on sidelines after knee surgery

Jannik Sinner has had surgery for ​a persistent knee injury, the world number two said on Tuesday, extending the Italian's long absence ​from the tour and leaving him unlikely to compete at January's ‌Australian ​Open. "Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said in a statement.

Golf-Scheffler in contention to match Woods' PGA Tour Player of the Year record

World number one Scottie Scheffler was named among the nominees for the PGA Tour's Player of the ‌Year award on Tuesday as he bids to match Tiger Woods' record of winning the honour five years in a row. The U.S.-based circuit said Scheffler, who has won the Jack Nicklaus Award in each of the last four years, was one of five players shortlisted alongside Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young.

Packers activate Micah Parsons ahead of Thanksgiving Eve game

The Green Bay Packers activated Micah Parsons from the physically unable ‌to perform list Tuesday, setting up his likely season debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons tore his left ACL and meniscus nearly one year ago in a Week 15 game against the ‌Denver Broncos on Dec. 14, 2025. He recorded 12.5 sacks in his first season with Green Bay despite the premature end to his campaign.

Soccer-US to host Copa America for second successive tournament in 2028

Copa America will return to the United States in 2028, the CONMEBOL and CONCACAF soccer federations announced on Tuesday, marking the country's second consecutive time hosting the competition. Six teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will join 10 South American sides in the tournament, which runs from June 9 to July ⁠9, 2028. The ​CONCACAF teams will qualify through the 2027 Gold Cup.

Alpine ⁠skiing-Italy's Brignone back on the slopes after knee surgery

Italy's double Olympic ski champion Federica Brignone returned to the slopes on Tuesday for the first time since she underwent surgery in August to remove a plate and screws that were inserted in her left ⁠knee last year. Brignone won Alpine skiing gold in super-G and giant slalom at the Milano-Cortina Games in February, 10 months after she had suffered multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament following a crash at the Italian ​Championships.

Conor McGregor 'gearing up for camp' in preparation for final fight

A little over four months after Conor McGregor's comeback didn't go as hoped, it appears he is gearing up for a potential final ⁠fight and one last bout against Max Holloway. A recent Instagram post McGregor shared with his Mac Energy drink brand showed the MMA legend training with a caption that read: "Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power. ⁠Knee ​is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders. Gearing up for camp."

Report: Tigers sign INF Ha-Seong Kim to $5M deal

The Detroit Tigers and veteran infielder Ha-Seong Kim are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal, ESPN reported Tuesday. Kim, 31, batted.116 with nine RBIs in 51 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2026, missing significant time due to injuries.

Peterson, Roethlisberger and Gronkowski headline long ⁠list of Hall of Fame nominees

Adrian Peterson, Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski headline the list of first-time eligible players that advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027. ⁠The Hall announced Tuesday that 52 total ex-players -- 30 ⁠on offense, 22 on defense -- have moved onto the next stage. The nominee list will be reduced to 25 when selectors go to submit their next ballots, with those results announced in roughly two weeks.

Sports power couple Trinity Rodman, Ben Shelton reportedly split

One of pro sports' most popular couples has apparently split after ‌nearly two years together. The Daily ‌Mail reported Tuesday that soccer star Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton, tennis' No. 4-ranked player, have broken up. ​The pair, both 24, went Instagram-official in March 2025.