New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram hailed India's rising teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-smashing double ton for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup against UAE A, calling him a "serious talent" regardless of his age. Sooryavanshi, 15, tore a massive hole into the record books with a 52-ball double ton against UAE A in a must-win clash, sealing India a spot in the semifinals with the fastest List A double ton. Prior to this, he had also reached his century in just 28 balls, making it the fastest List A ton by surpassing Aussie opener Jake Fraser McGurk. His innings had a total of 28 sixes aside from seven fours, having smashed the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings.

Speaking to ANI about Sooryavanshi, Oram said, "He got one score against us, did he not? (45 in 19 balls in the Wellington T20I) and you could see some glimpses of it. I have seen enough of him on TV in the IPL and elsewhere. This guy is amazing, whatever he is, 15 or 16?. Even if he was 25 or 26, like let us say 10 years older, the age is not a factor; it is about how good he is. A 50-ball 200 is crazy, right? You know, and you sort of wonder where you go from there. I have said, though, I just hope it is not against us, and we have to, every time we play him, we have got to make sure we are on our game or else that sort of stuff could happen because he is a talent," he said. Scoring 204 of the team’s 254 runs, he powered India A to a seven-wicket victory as they chased down 250 in 14.2 overs, turning the match into a video game.

In 16 List A appearances so far, Sooryavanshi has made 805 runs at an average of 50.31 and a strike rate of over 193, with two centuries and fifties each. He has smacked 63 sixes in 16 innings. His record in Youth ODIs is just as incredible for India U19, scoring 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72, including four centuries and seven fifties, with a best score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup Final this year against England. In 10 T20Is for India, he has made 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of over 185, with two fifties and a best score of 81. (ANI)