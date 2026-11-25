The two-day celebration of the centenary of the Akhand Deep and of the Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma concluded recently. Addressing the second session as the chief guest on the concluding day, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand called for the restoration of world peace and social harmony amid growing global unrest, conflicts and tendencies of dominance, saying that the need for harmony has become paramount in the present global scenario.

He said the Akhand Jyoti, burning continuously for the past 100 years, represents not just spiritual practice but also a guiding force for humanity towards enlightenment, goodwill and harmony. Describing Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma as an embodiment of Adi Shakti, he said that her penance, sacrifice, compassion, and motherhood gave the Gayatri Pariwar its vast social and spiritual form. He described the activities of Gayatri Pariwar as significant contributions towards establishing universal brotherhood, human unity, and social harmony.

Chinmay Pandya, the leader of the Birth Centenary Celebrations, said that the present era is a period of great ideological and moral churning. On one side are the forces of sacrifice, service, goodwill, and altruism, while on the other, selfishness, greed, ego, and personal ambitions are posing challenges to humanity. He said that just as nectar emerged amidst poison during the churning of the ocean, positive transformation is possible even today through noble thoughts and values.

Referring to the fundamental principle of Indian culture, 'Atmavat Sarvabhuteshu', he said that sensitivity, coexistence, and social harmony develop only when we see ourselves in all living beings. Describing nature as a sacred heritage worthy of reverence, he said that solutions to present-day crises lie not merely in external systems but in transforming thoughts, emotions, and conduct. Moving from selfishness to service and from conflict to cooperation is the true transformation of an era.

Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said that in Indian culture, women are regarded as embodiments of the Divine, and therefore, respect for women and their empowerment are essential for the progress of society. Emphasising social harmony, he called for eliminating feelings of superiority, inferiority, and discrimination.

Mahant Ravindra Puri described events such as the Ashwamedha Yagyas organised by Gayatri Pariwar as a means of national awakening and social unity. He urged the youth to advance in technology and modern science while remaining connected to their cultural and spiritual heritage. He said that this integration would lead India towards global leadership.

On this occasion, Chinmay Pandya, the leader of the celebrations, specially honoured the guests and others. Members of Gayatri Pariwar from 40 countries were also present during the event. The final day of the Birth Centenary Celebrations began on Sunday with Vedic chanting. Trained scholars from Shantikunj collectively recited Vedic hymns in a melodious manner. The rhythmic recitation of Purusha Sukta was also performed, which many Gayatri Pariwar members gathered to listen to.

Following the Vedic recitation, students of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya presented cultural programmes. Through songs, music, and stage performances, Indian culture, values, and spiritual ideals were effectively presented. Thousands of people present at the event applauded the students’ performances and encouraged them.

From the morning of the final day, many Gayatri Pariwar members from India and abroad were present on the campus. The various sessions of the final day commenced with Vedic traditions and cultural programmes. The events continued at the venue in an atmosphere of discipline and devotion. (ANI)