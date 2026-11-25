Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi on Wednesday after more than 50 police personnel were deployed outside the office of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh amid speculation about his possible arrest in connection with allegations of sending obscene messages to a woman District Collector. Meanwhile, a police team led by Kallakurichi All Women Police Station Inspector Bhuvaneswari visited the MLA's residence in Kallakurichi and served him a summons containing details of the case registered against him.

The deployment of a large number of police personnel outside the MLA's office created a stir in the area as the controversy surrounding the allegations continued to escalate. The developments come amid growing demands for action against the legislator. The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday called for an independent examination of the allegations of harassment involving the Kallakurichi District Collector.

In a statement to ANI, the Commission said that the circumstances surrounding the alleged harassment, the complaint reportedly submitted by the District Collector to senior authorities and the action taken on it also required examination. “The Commission considers it imperative that the allegations be independently examined and appropriate action be initiated under the applicable provisions of law. The circumstances surrounding the alleged harassment, the representations/complaint reportedly made by the District Collector to senior authorities and the action taken thereon also require examination,” the NCW said.

Meanwhile, DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of Vignesh and an investigation into the allegations. In a post on X, Stalin referred to a report published in the newspaper stating that the Kallakurichi District Collector had formally submitted a complaint against the MLA to the Superintendent of Police.

Questioning the state government's response, Stalin said the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary should have contacted the District Collector when reports about the alleged incident first emerged several weeks ago and assured her of the government's support. He said the government should have condemned the legislator's alleged conduct and initiated legal proceedings against him.

"Any government that gives importance to women's safety and the dignity of governance would have done exactly this," Stalin said. Alleging that the government had attempted to conceal the incident to protect its party legislator and its minority government, the DMK president also questioned the delay in the woman official formally filing a complaint.

Expressing concern over women's safety in the state, Stalin questioned the circumstances faced by ordinary women if a District Collector herself had to deal with such a situation. "If this is the situation for a district collector, what would be the condition of ordinary women living in Tamil Nadu?" he said. (ANI)