Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Pakistani pilot to become first foreigner to fly ​to China's space station

When the Shenzhou-24 space flight takes off on ​Wednesday for China's Tiangong space station, it will be ‌a ​moment of pride not just for China, but also for Pakistan. Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old pilot, is set to be the first Pakistani in orbit and the first foreign national to board the space station, as ‌China promotes Tiangong as a hub for international cooperation while the NASA-led International Space Station faces possible retirement by 2030.

Mercury spacecraft BepiColombo 'on track' despite glitch, ESA says

The European Space Agency said on Monday the BepiColombo European-Japanese mission to explore Mercury is "on track" and the spacecraft is safe despite a glitch that occurred when it began orbiting ‌the solar system's smallest and innermost planet. ESA confirmed on Saturday that BepiColombo had entered orbit above Mercury after an eight-year journey from Earth, ‌but then disclosed on Sunday that the thrusters used to position the spacecraft properly above the planet had fired for a shorter amount of time than planned.

China's Shenzhou-24 space flight takes off with Pakistani national as first foreign astronaut

China's Shenzhou-24 space flight launched successfully on Wednesday morning, with its three-man crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to ⁠board the Tiangong ​space station. Using a Long March-2F ⁠rocket, the spacecraft took off at 8:18 a.m. (0018 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

Astronomers spot record-setting quasar in the early universe

A quasar, one of the universe's most ⁠energetic and luminous objects, is the enormously bright core of a galaxy, powered by a central supermassive black hole. Astronomers have now found the oldest-known quasar, one that formed ​so early in cosmic history that they are still trying to decipher how it happened. They identified a quasar dating to more than ⁠13.1 billion years ago when the cosmos was less than 5% of its current age, some 630 million years after the Big Bang event that initiated the universe. The quasar dates to 40 ⁠million ​years earlier than the previous record holder, disclosed in July.

Brazil zoo hails birth of Spix's macaw chick as boost for species' recovery

When a tiny blue chick finally broke free from its shell after weeks of anxious waiting, keepers at Brazil's Sao Paulo Zoo saw more than the birth of ⁠a bird; they saw a glimmer of hope for a species that has vanished from the wild. Aptly named Hope, the female Spix's macaw born ⁠in October forms part of a breeding ⁠program aimed at rebuilding populations of one of the world's rarest parrots.

German military's Starlink-style satellite network to cost €15 billion, Handelsblatt reports

Germany's military communications satellite programme, known as Satcom BW 4, will cost around €15 billion ($16.5 billion), the Handelsblatt newspaper ‌reported on Tuesday, citing ‌people familiar with the matter. The figure includes value-added tax and operating costs over ​a 10-year period, the report said.