Every hour, some 80 live exotic animals ​are imported into Hong Kong as ​a vast wildlife trade outpaces regulation, ‌conservation ​groups said, warning of pathogens and parasites that threaten the health of humans and native wildlife.

The city imported 3.7 million live exotic ‌animals from 86 countries and jurisdictions between 2020 and 2025, positioning itself as the largest global importer of endangered reptile species, according to research released this week by the ADM Capital Foundation (ADMCF).