A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Gregor ​Stuart Hunter Another day, another market bloodbath.

The US Trade ​Representative's office is preparing to release findings of ‌a ​probe into the largest US trading partners including the EU and China over what it called evidence of excess industrial capacity, with people familiar with the matter telling Reuters ‌the findings are due imminently - and with them, the prospect of more tariffs. At the time of writing, Jamieson Greer's report is still nowhere to be seen, but investors are not waiting around and markets are selling off hard, taking the shine off ‌the rally that started on Monday after Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside ‌Japan is down 2.4%, Korean shares tumbled 5.8% and Taiwanese shares were down 4.7%, at one point on track for their worst one-day performance since the aftermath of US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement in April 2025. Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 2.8% at 57,022.19, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were ⁠0.7% lower. Commodity ​markets slipped, with Brent crude ⁠futures down 1.4% at $90.09 a barrel and copper prices down 4.66% in Shanghai as the fizzling AI rally weighed on growth expectations. LME copper was ⁠up 0.6%, steadying after yesterday falling to its lowest since March.

The decline in commodities is doing little to help rein in inflation in ​some of Asia's biggest economies, though, which may further focus attention on the release later in the day ⁠of US PCE data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of cost-of-living pressure. Australian stocks fell 0.5% and the Aussie dollar sank by the same magnitude after a ⁠hotter-than-expected ​CPI report, raising the temperature for the Reserve Bank of Australia which has already hiked its policy interest rate five times this year.

Meanwhile, Japanese government bonds slumped after an auction of super-long 40-year notes drew weak demand and a key gauge ⁠of service-sector inflation jumped 4.2% in October for the fastest annual pace since 1990, data showed on Wednesday. In early ⁠European trade, pan-region futures were ⁠up 0.3%, German DAX futures rose 0.4% and FTSE futures were 0.2% higher.

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday: