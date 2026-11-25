Australia's corporate ​regulator said on Wednesday it has discovered dozens of additional cases of suspected ‌audit ​misconduct among the Big Four accounting firms, ranging from misuse of client information to falsified work. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it was now considering its enforcement and regulatory options following its review of 558 audit complaints at KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY.

The Big Four have been beset by ‌a number of scandals in recent years. The latest has KPMG under regulatory and political investigation after whistleblower allegations came to light this year, accusing the firm of sharing confidential audit client information to bid for more work with other companies. The Australian government is considering breaking up the Big Four firms and imposing partnership size caps as well as stipulating a mandatory rotation of audit firms in a bid to clean ‌up the sector.

ASIC's review, announced in July, required the firms to hand over internal documents dating back to July 2023. The Big Four recorded 3,215 internal complaints during the three-year period. Of the ‌558 audit complaints ASIC examined, 35 raised questions about "the conduct of a statutory audit, or the misuse of statutory audit client information", the review found.

The most common concerns involved audit work that had been falsified, inaccurately documented or recorded without adequate evidence, ASIC said. A number of complaints alleged employees were directed to disregard, conceal or not escalate issues identified during an audit or that, when escalated, the issues were not investigated appropriately.

There was also misuse and sharing of confidential statutory audit client information, including ⁠during an audit ​tender process, ASIC said. "Some of the complaints included serious ⁠allegations of misconduct that are under consideration for enforcement action," ASIC's report said.

Other issues related to matters currently being investigated by ASIC, including its existing KPMG probe. ASIC criticised the firms' internal responses to the complaints, finding they had investigated a number of ⁠concerns as workplace matters instead of audit quality issues.

It also said the majority of firms initially engaged with its inquiries in a "protracted and legalistic" way, withholding or redacting documents, making extensive legal privilege claims and missing deadlines. PwC said ​in a statement it was considering ASIC's report, and that audit quality was its highest priority.

"We take complaints raised seriously and are continuously improving our processes and practices," a spokesperson ⁠said. KPMG, Deloitte and EY did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SCALE OF MISCONDUCT 'ALARMING' "What a shameful list of failures," Deborah O'Neill, a senator from the ruling Labor Party who made the whistleblower allegations against KPMG public in March, said in a statement.

"It's ⁠clearer ​than ever that the barrel contains more than just a few bad apples." Greens Senator Barbara Pocock said the "sheer scale of misconduct within the Big 4 is alarming", calling for ASIC to be given more powers to police the firms.

"The evidence points to a culture of misconduct running right across the Big 4," she said. "The Big 4 cannot be allowed to continue operating like corporate cowboys, effectively ⁠policing themselves while misconduct goes unchecked. We need proper regulation, real oversight and a watchdog with teeth."

The firms are treated as partnerships rather than companies in Australia. That means they are not subject ⁠to supervision by ASIC, which has strict reporting requirements, ⁠and are instead regulated by state-based laws. ASIC's powers only extend to individual company auditors.

Commissioner Kate O'Rourke said ASIC would continue to engage with the government on the regulation of audit firms. "The issues identified through this review reinforce the case for audit firm licensing and stronger enforcement and disciplinary powers," she ‌said.

The KPMG scandal comes three years ‌after it emerged that PwC shared confidential government tax policy details to win clients.