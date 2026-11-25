The US Coast Guard has recovered the remains of all six people aboard a Cessna 210 aircraft that crashed approximately two miles northeast of Horn Island, Mississippi, bringing the search operation to an end on Wednesday. In a press release, the US Coast Guard said divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) located the remains of all six individuals inside the fuselage of the downed aircraft.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from the air traffic control regional tower in Mobile at approximately 3:45 pm (local time) on Tuesday that contact had been lost with the Cessna 210, which was carrying six people. Following the report, Sector Mobile coordinated the deployment of Coast Guard air and surface assets and initiated search operations alongside federal, state and local partner agencies.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families,” he added.

MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins also expressed condolences to the families of those killed, saying the department's Marine Patrol officers and dive team were working alongside federal and local partners to carry out recovery efforts with care, professionalism and respect. The Coast Guard said its crews and partner agencies conducted coordinated search efforts for approximately four hours. The operation involved personnel from Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Station Pascagoula, Aviation Training Center Mobile and Coast Guard Cutter Cobia, along with MDMR, Harrison County divers, Pascagoula Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a US Air Force C-130 aircrew.

Earlier, the Coast Guard had said six people, including two children, were missing after the Cessna Centurion 210 went down near Horn Island. According to reports cited by Fox News Digital, the aircraft was travelling from New Orleans Lakefront Airport to Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida, when it disappeared from radar at around 3:45 pm local time on Tuesday.

During the initial search, rescue crews located several pieces of wreckage, including the aircraft's cabin, a life raft and three life jackets. However, the occupants had not been located at that stage. (ANI)