North Korea ‌has expelled the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a spat over sanctions less than a month after Bern reopened the office. In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the ministry said the move was in response to Switzerland's ‌decision to impose sanctions on North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp, calling it an overtly hostile act.

Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry summoned the head of the diplomatic office, Sylvain Astier, ‌and handed him a memorandum urging him to close the office, KCNA said. "The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours," KCNA said, using the country's official name.

"Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its ⁠citizens can ​never be welcomed by us," it said. The expulsion ⁠comes less than a month after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis formally reopened the diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

"North Korea is using Switzerland as a test case to show that sanctions and dialogue are ⁠incompatible," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University in South Korea. "The move sends a clear warning to the United States, which is seeking to reestablish contact, as well as other ​countries that Pyongyang will not normalise ties while sanctions remain in place."

On Tuesday, North Korea condemned Switzerland for adding the camp to its sanctions list over ⁠Western allegations that it was involved in transferring children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and said it would consider shutting down the diplomatic office in Pyongyang. The sanctions infringed on North Korea's sovereignty by denying what was ⁠its ​obligation to provide children with opportunities for culture and recreation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, said.

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday its sanctions policy was independent of the reopening of the diplomatic office, which it said was carried out "in line with our universalist foreign policy." "Its aim ⁠is to maintain channels of dialogue, including with states with which we have differences on certain issues," it said in emailed comments.

The department could not immediately be ⁠reached for comment on Wednesday. On Monday, Kim ⁠Jong Un personally received credentials from the new ambassadors of 10 countries, including Russia and Sweden, in a rare diplomatic ceremony in Pyongyang.

Kim said North Korea sought to expand foreign relations with countries that respected its sovereignty, but would oppose attempts to ‌restrict the independent rights and ‌right to development of sovereign states.