​As Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced off against his rival Alberto Nuñez Feijoo in a ‌televised debate ​ahead of Spain's November 29 general election, both claimed to have answers to the housing crisis that triggered the snap ballot.

Feijoo touted the model of deregulation rolled out by Madrid, which is governed by his right-of-centre People's Party, while Sanchez extolled the measures the Socialist-led Catalonia region has been applying, which include rent caps and banning short-term lets. Sanchez called the election in October after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address growing ‌anger over rising rents and evictions, symbolised by national protests after an 87-year-old woman was turned out of her Madrid home.

Spain has failed to build enough homes to meet demand. In Catalonia, each home for sale has an average of 368 enquiries in the first 10 days after it is listed, while Madrid has 103 people interested per property, according to think-tank FEDEA. Juan, from Madrid, is one of millions whose experience illustrates the depth of the housing crisis. He separated from his wife, but they have had to share a studio apartment for the past 18 months because they cannot ‌afford to live alone.

He is grateful for a decree passed by the government after it called the election that froze his rent, but frustrated at the lack of affordable lettings. "We can’t find anywhere to live on our own. When looking for places, they ask for ‌two or three months’ deposit and even security deposits of up to €6,000," he said.

With parliament in gridlock, Madrid and Catalonia have pressed ahead with their own, markedly different solutions. One of these approaches is likely to prevail as national policy once a winner emerges from Sunday's vote. PP LEADING IN POLLS

Both candidates are pledging to build more houses than the 669,910 free-market homes and 78,735 subsidised housing units that were completed under Sanchez's eight years in office. Feijoo's PP, which has pledged to build 1 million homes over the next four years to plug the deficit, is leading in the polls and is on course for a majority if it allies with far-right Vox. Sanchez is hoping for a repeat ⁠of 2023 when ​his Socialist Party, which says it will build 100,000 social housing units, managed to ⁠form a coalition with the far left even though the PP won the most seats.

Planning regulations introduced after a property bubble burst in 2007 have made construction slower and more costly. Spain's competition watchdog, CNMC, estimates the process of transforming land into a home can take 10 to 15 years. Rafael Garcia, deputy minister for the environment, agriculture and planning ⁠in Madrid's regional government, said a new land law passed by the regional parliament last week could cut that to just four years.

"This is the first law to change the Spanish urban planning model since 1956," Garcia said in an interview in Madrid. Fernando Pinto, an economist at the King Juan Carlos University in Madrid, ​said the Madrid law may help fast-track homebuilding, but the benefit would be diminished if it only spurs the construction of expensive homes that generate higher returns.

DYSFUNCTIONAL MARKET Catalonia's regional leader Salvador Illa warned the Madrid model was a return to conditions that led ⁠to Spain's housing crash and said more construction must be complemented with regulation.

Like Madrid, it has eased permit regulations to encourage building, but Barcelona also plans to ban short-letting from 2028 and the region has capped rental prices. "Our policy can only be understood in terms of a combination of two key elements: increasing supply, which takes time, and in the meantime regulate ⁠the ​market in exactly the same way as we regulate other markets that are dysfunctional," Illa said in an interview.

But interventionist policies have downsides, according to Hector Simon-Moreno, director of the UNESCO Chair on the Right to Housing at Rovira i Virgili University, in Tarragona. "While there has been some stabilisation of prices – which is the only positive effect it has had – it has brought with it a whole host of negative side effects, such as a reduction in supply," he said.

Housing in Catalonia shrank by 22% in 2025 while it expanded by 4% in Madrid, according to ⁠FEDEA. ALLIES COULD HINDER PLANS

Both parties have identified the need to build more homes, but if they win power they will likely have to work with their more radical allies. Far-right Vox supports deregulating the market, but also says Spaniards should be given preference over migrants in ⁠the queue for a home even as constructors say they are short of labour ⁠in a workforce in which a quarter are immigrants.

Far-left Frente Amplio, meanwhile, says it would expropriate all homes owned by so-called "vulture funds", introduce taxes to disincentivise the "speculative accumulation of homes" and limit rent increases to 25% of the tenant's income. Jorge Galindo, director of business school ESADE's Centre for Economic Policy, said PP's plans to repeal rent controls could require other measures to respond to rising prices, such as a public insurance ‌scheme to cover rental payment defaults.

"Rental contract extensions, ‌price controls — all of that is like a pressure cooker," he said. "As soon as you take that away, prices will likely skyrocket."