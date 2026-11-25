The US dollar rallied on Wednesday ahead of the last ‌major ​inflation reading before a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to result in an interest rate hike. The yen held steady following figures showing Japan's service-sector prices jumped to a 36-year high in October. The Australian dollar briefly climbed after hotter-than-forecast inflation figures before being dragged lower as risk-off sentiment gripped ‌markets.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, rose 0.2% to 104.06. It recovered part of its 0.44% slide in the prior session when concern crept back into the AI trade that has attracted vast sums of capital to the US, while prospects for new US tariffs on trading partners kept investors on edge. For the month, the greenback is poised for a near 2% ‌gain.

"The whole of November has been a really, really strong month for the US dollar," Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at the National Australia Bank, said on a podcast. "So ‌it's a little bit of a consolidation story in currencies rather than safe haven for the US dollar as the theme." The euro lost 0.26% to $1.0935, while the yen edged 0.1% lower to 159.38 per dollar and sterling weakened 0.27% to $1.3078.

Market attention is now turning to the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge as well as US gross domestic product data. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 96% odds of a Fed hike in December, and a 64% chance ⁠of an ​additional increase in January, showed the CME Group's FedWatch ⁠Tool.

But with concern about the viability of the AI trade driving recent share selling, investors have begun to question how much the Fed can tighten policy without crimping the economy. On Wednesday, the US Commerce Department is widely expected to ⁠report that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index nudged up 0.3% in October, compared with a 0.5% gain in the month before. The agency will also release its second estimate of GDP for the third quarter, which ​market participants expect to show that the economy grew at a 3.5% annualised rate.

With no end in sight to the Middle East crisis, elevated oil prices have kept ⁠central banks in a hawkish posture to rein in inflation. Euro zone policymaker Olaf Sleijpen said on Tuesday the European Central Bank is likely to raise its policy interest rate in December, though the path after that is unclear. Asian shares ⁠and ​risk-sensitive currencies tumbled ahead of an expected report from the Trump administration that may result in new import duties on a wide range of goods. The US is poised to release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

In Japan, a key gauge ⁠of service-sector inflation jumped 4.2% in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, a sign of broadening price pressure that bolsters the case for a near-term interest rate ⁠hike by the central bank. Another data reading on ⁠Wednesday showed Australian consumer prices climbed by more than markets expected in October, while a stubbornly high reading for core inflation underlined why the policy interest rate has risen five times this year.

The Australian dollar initially climbed on the inflation report before slumping 0.9% versus the greenback to $0.6578. ‌New Zealand's kiwi weakened 0.49% ‌to $0.5455. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.18% to $59,145.07, and ether declined 1.25% to $1,657.93.