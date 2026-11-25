Australia passed a law requiring internet companies to proactively stamp out harmful content and features or face fines of up to 5% of global revenue, a centrepiece of a campaign to rein in ‌Big Tech decried by free speech advocates.

The Digital Duty of Care will take effect in a year and replaces a patchwork of online codes of conduct with an all-encompassing law which the government says puts the onus on platforms to prioritise the safety of Australians. It marks another blow for the mostly US-based internet industry, which Australia has accused ‌of undermining its right to regulate products used in the country. In 2025, Australia became the first country to ban under-16s from social media, and the country ‌plans to make large internet companies pay licensing fees for news content, reimbursing the news media.

"The Digital Duty of Care is a landmark safety reform in the vein of compulsory seatbelts, plain packaging for cigarettes and gun reform," Communications Minister Anika Wells said in a statement after the law was passed. "Big Tech can no longer be under any illusions — they are responsible for keeping Australians safe ⁠on their platforms, ​and we will hold them to account ⁠if they fail to do so."

Companies that breach the law face fines of up to 5% of their global turnover, or A$109 million ($72 million), whichever is greater. Given the larger platforms typically generate ⁠annual revenue of hundreds of billions of dollars, the maximum fines could reach tens of billions of dollars. Though tech firms like Meta and YouTube owner Google generally agreed with the government's ​aim of improving child protection and minimising harmful content, most opposed the bill on the grounds that it gave some discretion to government officials to decide ⁠what counts as harmful content.

Some industry groups had warned the law might encourage platforms to become heavy-handed when deciding what content to take down as they sought to avoid punishment. The law bans content which "encourages ⁠or ​promotes hostile attitudes towards women or gender equality" and "glorifies crime or encourages dangerous stunts or seriously harmful practices" — classifications some free speech advocates warned could be widely interpreted.

"The law remains too vague, leaving businesses unclear on how to comply or how the new rules will make Australians safer," said Jennifer Duxbury, interim managing director of ⁠industry group DIGI, which represents internet companies. "The regulator's sweeping powers to use fake accounts and access information about people's use of online services raise serious privacy issues," she ⁠added, referring to a part of the law ⁠which allows regulators to use anonymous "sock puppet" accounts to investigate platforms for possible wrongdoing.

The Australia Institute, a think tank that had campaigned for the law, said its passing was globally significant because it could lead to hefty penalties which "will give social ‌media the incentive they need ‌to clean up their act". ($1 = 1.5165 Australian dollars)