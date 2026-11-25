Indonesian rescue teams have recovered ​three bodies in their search ‌for 26 ​workers believed to be trapped in a flooded mine in West Java province, the search and rescue agency said on Wednesday.

The ‌miners have been trapped in a mine 100 m (328 ft) deep since Monday as heavy rains inundated the mineshaft, the agency said. Access to the mine was narrow and the terrain ‌was slippery and dark, it added. The three unidentified bodies were recovered from a depth of 30-40 ‌m, the search and rescue agency said.

Authorities have been pumping water out of the shaft to aid the search, the agency added. "The depth of the shaft, narrow access and limited lighting are key considerations in ⁠determining the ​search strategy so that ⁠personnel can operate safely," Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, said in a ⁠statement.

At a missing person post near the mine, Yuyu, 50, said her 18-year-old son Haikal had told ​her about his plans to work there. "Hopefully he's found," she said. "So that he comes ⁠home to me."

The mine is located in the Pongkor area of Bogor, a mountainous area 60 km (37 miles) south ⁠of ​the capital Jakarta. State miner Antam, which operates gold mining operations in Pongkor, said the incident occurred at an unauthorised gold mine and was not a part of its operations.

Small-scale ⁠and illegal mining has often caused accidents in resource-rich Indonesia, where mineral resources are located ⁠in remote areas in ⁠conditions difficult for authorities to regulate. Authorities closed around 30 gold mine pits last week in a separate area in Bogor, news website Detik reported.