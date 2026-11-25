The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has commemorated the fourth anniversary of the deadly fire in Urumchi, East Turkistan, calling on Chinese authorities to launch an independent investigation, disclose the findings publicly and ensure accountability for any failures that led to the loss of lives. In a press release, the WUC said it honoured those who lost their lives in the November 24, 2022, fire and extended condolences to their families, while expressing concern that Chinese authorities had yet to provide the affected families with a full public account of the incident.

The fire broke out in a predominantly Uyghur residential building in Ürümchi's Tianshan District after months of strict COVID-19 lockdown measures. According to the WUC, residents and relatives reported that lockdown restrictions impeded evacuation and delayed rescue efforts, while local authorities denied that exits had been blocked. Chinese authorities reported 10 deaths and nine injuries, whereas sources cited by Radio Free Asia put the death toll as high as 44. Among those killed were Qemernisa Abdurahman and her four youngest children. The WUC said the conflicting accounts highlighted the need for independent verification.

"Four years on, families are still waiting for answers they should have received long ago," WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun said, according to the press release. He said families had the right to know how their loved ones died, speak about the incident without fear of retaliation and seek justice. He also urged Chinese authorities to permit an independent investigation and make its findings public.

The WUC further stated that the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government bore political and administrative responsibility for the lockdown policies they designed and enforced. It said authorities had a duty to keep evacuation routes clear and ensure emergency crews could reach residents. According to the organisation, an independent investigation should examine how lockdown policies were enforced on the night of the fire, verify official accounts against witness testimonies and identify those responsible for any failures.

The press release also noted that the fire helped spark the White Paper protests across China, during which demonstrators held up blank sheets of paper to denounce censorship and sweeping COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The WUC stressed that the Uyghur families who lost their loved ones should remain central to the remembrance of the movement. Highlighting concerns over the treatment of those who spoke out during the protests, the WUC referred to the case of Uyghur student Kamile Wayit, who was detained in December 2022 after sharing a video about the protests on WeChat. She was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of "promoting extremism".

Citing Amnesty International, the WUC said Wayit was released on December 28, 2025, after serving her full sentence, adding that she should never have been imprisoned for sharing the video. The organisation called on the Chinese government to grant independent investigators full access to examine the Ürümchi fire and similar incidents, verify the number of people killed and injured, and publish the findings.

It also urged Chinese authorities to provide families with complete information, protect witnesses against retaliation, ensure families can seek justice and compensation, and hold officials accountable if found responsible for negligence. Furthermore, the WUC called on governments and relevant United Nations human rights bodies to press China for disclosure and access, and raise the fire and similar incidents during bilateral and multilateral engagements with Beijing.

The organisation also urged UN human rights bodies to seek unhindered access for independent observers to East Turkistan. Additionally, the WUC called on the UN Human Rights Council to establish a Special Rapporteur mandate to monitor and publicly report on human rights violations in China, including those in East Turkistan. (ANI)