The Netherlands ​is working to prevent the ‌US passing ​legislation that could further restrict Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's business in China, Foreign Minister Tom ‌Berendsen said during a visit to Beijing on Wednesday.

Berendsen declined to speculate on the effects the law would have on ASML and the Netherlands if Congress ‌passed it, but said the Netherlands would always make its own ‌independent decisions on export controls. US Congress is debating whether to attach the bipartisan Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act to the annual defence policy bill, the National Defense ⁠Authorization ​Act, before the ⁠outgoing Congress finishes its work.

The bill seeks to curb China's advanced chip production by forcing ⁠allies including the Netherlands and Japan to adopt tougher export controls, or face ​Washington imposing unilateral restrictions on their equipment – including ASML's immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography ⁠tools. "Our focus is on making sure that the MATCH act will not be passed," ⁠Berendsen ​told reporters in Beijing.

"We don't want unilateral decisions that have extraterritorial effect." Dutch lawmakers on Tuesday evening also urged the government to push back ⁠against the bill, which they said would be "disastrous" for ASML, Europe's most ⁠valuable listed ⁠company which makes tools needed to manufacture computer chips.

ASML expects China to account for about 20% of this year's sales.