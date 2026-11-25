Catalan separatist ​and former regional leader Carles ​Puigdemont said on ‌Wednesday ​he would return to Spain on December 12, ending nearly a ‌decade of self-imposed exile after the Supreme Court applied the amnesty law and shelved the criminal case against him. He ‌said at a televised news conference from Brussels ‌that he would unveil his proposal for a renewed Catalan independence push on December 17.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium in October 2017 ⁠after ​organising an independence ⁠referendum that Spanish courts deemed illegal. The vote triggered Spain's worst ⁠political crisis in decades and deepened tensions between Madrid and ​Catalonia, a wealthy northeastern region with its own language, ⁠culture and a strong separatist movement. The amnesty, approved by parliament ⁠in ​2024, was part of a deal between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party and Catalan separatist groups, ⁠including Puigdemont's Junts party, which secured their support for Sanchez's ⁠re-election ⁠in 2023. Spain's conservative opposition unsuccessfully challenged the measure in the courts and parliament.