Italy has told Ukraine it ​was wrong to attack Russian ​ships in Libyan waters and ‌warned ​Kyiv not to spread the war to new areas, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Corriere della Sera ‌newspaper on Wednesday. "It was a mistake to violate Libya's sovereignty," Tajani said, adding that Rome had received no advance warning of the Ukrainian operations.

"Italy was absolutely unaware ‌of Kyiv's intentions to strike in Libyan territorial waters, even inside a ‌port," said the minister, who is head of the coalition Forza Italia party. Ukraine has said the maritime drone attack against a Russian naval corvette and a cargo ship at ⁠the ​weekend was a ⁠legitimate act of self-defence.

Tajani said he had telephoned his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, to express his ⁠concerns, stressing Italy's commitment to Libya's territorial integrity. Another coalition party, the far-right League, also condemned ​the attack, calling it "unacceptable" and warning that it risked destabilising the north ⁠African country.

Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, providing military ⁠aid ​and backing European sanctions against Moscow. However, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has sent mixed signals, with her own party firmly behind Kyiv while the League, ⁠led by Matteo Salvini, has repeatedly criticised continued military assistance to Ukraine.

Tajani said ⁠that Rome ⁠would carry on supporting Kyiv's sovereignty while seeking to prevent the conflict from spreading. "Italy will remain on Ukraine's side. Ours ‌is a strategic ‌choice," he said.