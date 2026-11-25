Indian equity markets rallied sharply on Wednesday, with the Sensex surging over 1,500 points and the Nifty settling above the 25,800 mark, driven by fresh buying in large-cap stocks, sustained foreign investor inflows and easing crude oil prices. The Sensex closed higher at 83,938.28, up 1,502.29 points or 1.82 per cent against the previous close of 82,435.99. The Nifty ended at 25,819.25, up 469.60 points or 1.85 per cent against the previous close of 25,349.65.

Most sectoral indices witnessed a rally, with FMCG emerging as the top gainer, surging over 3 per cent, followed by private banks, pharma and financial services. However, metal, media, chemicals, realty and telecom indices ended in the red. Broader market indices also largely traded in positive territory. On the BSE, Hindustan Unilever, IndiGo, Trent, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Eternal, Axis Bank, Infosys, BEL, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Reliance, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, SBI, HCL Tech and M&M, among others, were the top gainers. Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the top drags.

Likewise, on the NSE, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life, IndiGo, Nestle, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Eternal, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Grasim, Axis Bank, Cipla, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, BEL, Reliance, Sun Pharma and L&T, among others, were the top gainers. Tata Steel, ONGC, Max Health, JSW Steel, Hindalco and Bharti Airtel, among others, were the top losers. In the commodity market, Brent crude was trading at around USD 91.17 per barrel, while crude oil was trading at around USD 81.64 per barrel at the time of reporting. At the same time, gold was trading at around USD 3,536.04. (ANI)

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Neo, noted, "Nifty recovered back towards the 26,000 mark, although it failed to sustain above this important level. The rebound was supported by fresh buying interest in large-cap stocks, particularly Reliance, private sector banks and FMCG companies, along with select pharma names. Another encouraging development was the resilience of the rupee, which appreciated to around 92.30 despite sustained strength in the Dollar Index." “From a near-term perspective, some consolidation should not come as a surprise after the magnitude and speed of the recent rally," he added.

“We expect the Nifty to broadly consolidate in the 25,000–26,300 range in the very short term as the market absorbs recent gains and volatility gradually settles. Today’s inflation data could also play an important role in shaping near-term sentiment,” he said. As per Chouhan, “Technically, 26,000 remains the immediate trigger point. A sustained move above this level could quickly open the door for a retest of 26,300, the all-time-high zone. Until then, some consolidation and volatility should be considered healthy rather than a reason to turn structurally cautious.”

Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking noted, "The sharp recovery following Monday’s correction suggests that underlying buying interest remains intact, although some consolidation cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the ongoing sectoral rotation is likely to keep stock-specific opportunities alive. Within the rate-sensitive basket, we expect auto and realty to maintain their positive momentum, while banking stocks may take a breather following their recent outperformance. Pharma and healthcare also present encouraging prospects. Participants should align their portfolios with these evolving trends and use intermittent dips to accumulate quality stocks." "Foreign investors have infused over USD 14 billion into Indian equities so far in November, marking a significant turnaround in flows. Brent crude eased towards USD 90 per barrel, while the rupee strengthened to a seven-month high near Rs 92.42 against the US dollar. These developments have improved the domestic macroeconomic backdrop and investor confidence, despite lingering global uncertainties," he added.

Market analyst Vipin Dixena added, "Today's recovery is encouraging because buying was visible across several heavyweight sectors. One of the biggest positive triggers is the return of foreign institutional investors. Falling crude oil prices, with Brent moving below USD 90 per barrel, are providing additional support by easing concerns around India's import bill and inflation. However, weakness in small-cap stocks suggests that the recovery is not yet equally strong across the broader market." As per the analyst, "The immediate support is around 25,500–25,350, while 25,900–26,000 is an important resistance zone. A sustained breakout above 26,000 could open the way towards 26,200–26,400. On the downside, failure to hold 25,500 could bring some profit booking."

"I would watch whether the index sustains its recovery rather than treating a single strong session as confirmation of a fresh bull run," he said. (ANI)