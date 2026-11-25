Iraq's ​Federal Supreme Court ruled ​that Baghdad can deploy federal ‌troops to ​secure Iraq's international borders, including those in territory administered by the Kurdistan region, Iraqi state ‌television reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered federal authorities to take over border crossings run by the Kurdistan region after an ‌oil smuggling investigation at the state-run North Oil Company. The court said ‌federal authorities could oversee the agencies operating at all border crossings, including those in the Kurdistan region. It said Baghdad must coordinate with regional and provincial governments ⁠on customs ​administration, state television ⁠reported.

Zaidi also on Tuesday ordered the federal oil ministry to manage its fields in ⁠areas under Kurdish security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala and Salahuddin provinces. The ​court said the federal oil ministry can oversee and audit oil ⁠and gas fields, while Baghdad shares responsibility for managing the oil and gas they ⁠produce ​with regional governments and producing provinces, state TV reported.

The Kurdistan Regional Government on Wednesday rejected what it called "military language and threats" ⁠in the Iraqi military spokesman's statement and called for talks with Baghdad. ⁠It said it ⁠was working with federal authorities to combat corruption and called for an end to oil smuggling across ‌Iraq.