Online fast-fashion retailer Shein warned on Wednesday ‌that its European business may not recover until the second half of next year after new e-commerce import fees hit sales in its biggest market and dragged down group revenue. Shein's third-quarter results are the first ‌to show the impact of the European Union's €3 ($3.28) fee on e-commerce imports, which has eroded its ‌competitive edge just as the newly listed company seeks to bolster confidence in its business model.

Quarterly revenue in Europe fell 27.6% to $2.98 billion after Shein raised prices to offset the additional costs. Group revenue fell 6% to $10.27 billion. CEO Sky Xu said ⁠sales in ​Europe might not recover ⁠until the second half of 2027, when most deliveries would be made from European warehouses the company is investing in.

"We ⁠expect the EU to remain under pressure for the next few quarters," Xu said on a call with analysts. Shein's ​business model has come under further pressure since the start of November, when the EU ⁠began imposing an additional €2 fee on e-commerce parcels.

MARKETING SPEND SLASHED Facing a sharp slowdown in sales, Shein cut marketing spending by ⁠41.5% ​in the quarter, reducing online advertising to protect profitability. Operating income rose 17% from a year earlier to $743 million.

Once one of the fastest-growing online retailers, Shein helped intensify price competition for established ⁠rivals such as H&M and Zara. But its rapid expansion has stalled since the US and Europe removed ⁠duty-free access for ⁠e-commerce imports. "Consumers worldwide have become more cautious," the company said in a statement, adding that shoppers are placing more emphasis on value for money.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)