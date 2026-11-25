Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday attended the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony of BJP national president Nitin Nabin at Krishna Nagar in Kidwaipuri neighbourhood here. Bihar Governor Syed Atta Hasnain, Union Minister Lalan Singh, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP Vivek Thakur and BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain were among those who attended the ceremony.

Several other ministers and leaders were also present at the event. Earlier on Tuesday, Choudhary directed officials to complete the construction of buildings and other infrastructure at Pataliputra University, Purnea University and Patna University by March 2027, while calling for better branding and market access for the state's agricultural products to expand their reach to national and international markets.

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting held under the 'Bihar Gati' initiative at the 'Sankalp' auditorium at Loksevak Awas in Patna. The meeting reviewed the progress of projects worth more than Rs 100 crore and various Central government schemes, with a focus on higher education and agricultural development. During the review, Choudhary directed the concerned departments to accelerate the implementation of development projects and ensure that they are completed within the stipulated timelines.

According to the official statement, the Chief Minister reviewed the construction progress of Pataliputra University's administrative building, academic building, indoor stadium and connecting road from the National Highway, along with infrastructure projects at Purnea University and Patna University. He directed officials to ensure that all ongoing construction works and related infrastructure projects at the three universities are completed by March 2027. (ANI)